White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Lined up for Saturday's start

Rodon (shoulder) appears likely to return from the 60-day disabled list to start Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After throwing 92 pitches in his final rehab outing Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte, Rodon was on track to make his season debut for the White Sox at some point during the weekend series in Boston, but it wasn't immediately clear which day he would pitch. With the White Sox now listing Dylan Covey and Reynaldo Lopez as their probable starters for Friday and Sunday, respectively, it appears safe to conclude that Rodon will be on the rubber for the middle contest of the three-game set. Rodon will likely oppose David Price in the matchup and shouldn't face any restrictions.