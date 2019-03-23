White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Makes final spring start

Rodon allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over two innings Friday against the Angels.

Rodon was expected to throw three innings in what was a planned abbreviated outing, but he didn't have his best command and the appearance was cut back to two innings. His spring ERA fell to 5.65. Next up for the left-hander is his first Opening Day start, March 29, against the Royals.

