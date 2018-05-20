White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Makes first rehab start
Rodon (shoulder) allowed one run on three hits without a walk and struck out six over five innings for Low-A Kannapolis on Saturday.
This was the first of what we expect to be several rehabilitation starts for Rodon. He tossed 65 pitches, 42 for strikes and allowed only three balls to leave the infield. The left-hander has been rehabbing his shoulder after undergoing surgery last September.
