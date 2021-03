Rodon allowed two hits and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Reds.

Rodon made his Cactus League debut as a reliever for starter Rodrigo Lopez. The two are competing for the final spot in the rotation, and Thursday's outcomes favored Rodon. Lopez was hit hard during his three innings, and he believes he may have been tipping his pitches, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Whichever pitcher doesn't make the rotation is expected to be part of the bullpen.