White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Makes penultimate spring start
Rodon allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings Sunday against Arizona.
Rodon was tagged for a pair of solo home runs and didn't have his best stuff, but he extended to 90 pitches, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The left-hander threw more in the bullpen following his departure to get his pitch count up to 100. He'll make one more start before the start of the regular season. Manager Rick Renteria plans to announce his Opening Day starter Monday, and Rodon is the leading candidate.
