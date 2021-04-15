Rodon (2-0) no-hit Cleveland on Wednesday, allowing only a hit batsman while striking out seven.
Rodon wasn't even originally scheduled to start Wednesday -- he had his Monday start pushed back due to a stomach illness. The delay certainly proved to work in the left-hander's favor as he hurled his first career no-hitter and the 20th in franchise history. Rodon came achingly close to a perfect game, but he plunked Roberto Perez on the back foot on an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth. The mistake didn't throw Rodon off his mission, however, as he subsequently stuck out Yu Chang before inducing a Jordan Luplow groundout to secure the historic feat. Rodon has now started the campaign with 14 scoreless innings and has allowed only two hits while posting a 16:3 K:BB. His next start will be at Boston on Monday.
