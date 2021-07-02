Rodon allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine across five innings Thursday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Rodon held the Twins scoreless through four innings, but fell apart in his final frame to sour his outing. He didn't allow a home run, but was still hit around for two doubles and two singles while also throwing a wild pitch. However, he balanced those struggles with nine strikeouts, his eighth consecutive start with at least eight punchouts. On the campaign, Rodon has a 2.37 ERA with 122 strikeouts across 83.2 frames.