White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Named Opening Day starter

Rodon was named Chicago's Opening Day starter Monday.

Rodon earns the honor despite a mediocre 4.18 ERA last season, a number which hid a poor 4.95 FIP and an even worse 5.40 xFIP. Optimism for the 26-year-old lefty rests in part on a nine-start stretch last summer in which recorded a 1.84 ERA, though he benefited from an unsustainable .175 BABIP over that run. Even if he doesn't reach another level this season, he still could be the best starter on a team which lacks anything close to a true frontline arm.

