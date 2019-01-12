White Sox's Carlos Rodon: No arbiter needed
Rodon signed a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Rodon received a $1.9 million pay increase from a season ago, as both sides managed to agree on a fair price prior to the arbitration deadline. The 26-year-old lefty should slot in near the front end of Chicago's starting rotation in 2019 following a year in which he posted a 4.18 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 90:55 K:BB across 120.2 frames.
