White Sox's Carlos Rodon: No-decision despite eight scoreless frames

Rodon didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 win over Cleveland, scattering four hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings while striking out five.

The southpaw has now delivered six straight quality starts, although his record over that stretch is only 2-0, and Rodon has posted a 1.27 ERA and 0.96 WHIP during his streak. He'll look to stay locked in Wednesday in Detroit.