White Sox's Carlos Rodon: No worse for wear Tuesday
Rodon (shoulder) allowed three hits and walked two while striking out eight over five scoreless innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Rodon took his turn in the rotation on schedule after he was drilled by a comebacker off the forehead in his previous start. The left-hander ran his pitch count to 86 (58 strikes), so he's stretched out enough if the White Sox choose to activate him for Sunday's game against the Brewers. The original plan was to give Rodon four rehabilitation outings, which means one more after Tuesday's start.
