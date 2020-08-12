Manager Rick Renteria said Wednesday that Rodon (shoulder) remains limited to playing catch off flat ground, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Considering that Rodon has yet to resume mound work more than a week into his recovery from the left shoulder soreness he experienced in his Aug. 3 start against the Brewers, he likely won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list until late August at the earliest. The White Sox's schedule has allowed the team to get by with a four-man rotation since Rodon was shut down, but Chicago will require a replacement for the southpaw Aug. 18 against the Tigers.