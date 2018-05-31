White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Not starting Sunday for White Sox

Rodon (shoulder) will not be activated to start Sunday against the Brewers, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

There was a hopeful sign after Rodon's latest rehabilitation start Tuesday that the White Sox might activate the left-hander from the disabled list to take his next scheduled turn at the major-league level, but the team tapped Dylan Covey to start Sunday. Rodon fired five scoreless innings and 86 pitches Tuesday, but it sounds like the White Sox want to see a little more from him. "We still want him to get up six times, get a little higher (pitch count)," manager Rick Renteria said before just before the team announced Covey to start.