White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Not yet throwing
Rodon (shoulder) has yet to begin a throwing program, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Pitching coach Don Cooper is not anticipating Rodon being ready for the start of the season. The left-hander suffered from a significant case of bursitis and underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery last September to debride the area, a procedure that removes dead, damaged or infected tissue to promote healing. The White Sox don't have a hard date for when Rodon may return, but should get a clearer picture when spring training begins mid-February.
