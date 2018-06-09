White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Officially comes off DL

Rodon (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Saturday.

Rodon is slated to make his first start of the season against Boston after being transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 12. Through three rehab starts at Triple-A Charlotte, he posted a 1.42 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 22:5 K:BB across 12.2 innings. Rodon will be tasked with a tough assignment, as he makes his season debut against a stacked Red Sox lineup.

