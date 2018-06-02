White Sox's Carlos Rodon: On track to return next weekend

Rodon (shoulder) is on track to rejoin the White Sox's rotation next weekend in Boston, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

He is making what will likely be his final rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Charlotte, so if all goes well, he could toe the rubber against the Red Sox on Friday or Saturday. Rodon has given up just one run while striking out 20 over 12.2 innings during his rehab assignment, and his frontline upside makes him a worthwhile flyer in many formats.