Rodon has a clearer path to the No. 5 starter job than expected, after the White Sox announced Friday that Michael Kopech would open the year in the bullpen, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Kopech was the obvious choice for the role on talent alone, but he's missed two full seasons due to Tommy John surgery and an opt out. The White Sox will manage his innings to start the year, opening up a rotation spot for someone else. Rodon hasn't been officially named the winner of the job, but he's the obvious candidate when the alternatives are players like Reynaldo Lopez and Jonathan Stiever. Rodon recorded a 4.01 ERA over his first four big-league seasons but has to prove he's healthy and effective this spring after struggling to a 5.74 ERA in 42.1 innings over the last two campaigns while missing most of both years due to Tommy John surgery.