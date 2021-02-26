Rodon has a clearer path to the fifth starter job than expected, with the White Sox announcing Friday that Michael Kopech would open the year in the bullpen, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Kopech was the obvious choice for the role on talent alone, but he's missed two full seasons due to Tommy John surgery and an opt out. The White Sox will manage his innings to start the year, opening the role up to someone else. Rodon hasn't been officially named the winner of the job, but he's the obvious candidate when the alternatives are players like Reynaldo Lopez and Jonathan Stiever. The lefty recorded a 4.01 ERA over his first four big-league seasons but has to prove his health and effectiveness this spring to earn the job, as he's struggled to a 5.74 ERA in 42.1 innings over the last two campaigns while missing most of both years due to Tommy John surgery.