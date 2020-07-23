Rodon (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Indians, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Rodon, who underwent Tommy John surgery 14 months ago, will be ready to take his first turn through the rotation. His presence in the rotation will push Gio Gonzalez to the bullpen. Across seven starts before getting injured last season, Rodon posted a 5.19 ERA and 46:17 K:BB in 34.2 innings.
