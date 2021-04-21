Rodon (3-0) earned the win Tuesday at Cleveland after allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts and five walks over five innings.

The 28-year-old followed up his no-hitter with another strong performance Tuesday, though the walks led to an elevated pitch count and prevented him from pitching deeper into the contest. The runs were the first Rodon has surrendered this season, and he now has a 0.47 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB through three starts (19 innings). He lines up to face the Tigers at home next Tuesday.