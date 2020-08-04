Rodon landed on the the 10-day injured list with shoulder soreness Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Rodon was making just his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery when he was removed due to shoulder soreness Monday as his velocity dropped dramatically. It's not yet clear when he's expected to return. Brady Lail was recalled in a corresponding move, though he's been exclusively a reliever over the last two seasons, so it could be Ross Detwiler who enters the rotation in his absence.