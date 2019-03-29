White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Posts six strikeouts in loss
Rodon (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in 5.1 innings during a 5-3 loss to the Royals on Opening Day. He struck out six and walked one in the loss.
The Royals scratched out a run in the fourth and then scored a pair in the sixth. Rodon's defense didn't help him out, as the second run in the sixth scored on an error. The White Sox nearly erased a five-run deficit in the ninth to get Rodon off the hook, but they stranded the bases loaded. Rodon has been pretty average over the last three years, but six strikeouts in 5.1 frames is a good sign. The 26-year-old averaged more than a strikeout per inning during his first two MLB seasons (2015 and 2016).
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Makes final spring start•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Named Opening Day starter•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Makes penultimate spring start•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Rain moves work inside•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Finishes strong Thursday•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Has one bad inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...