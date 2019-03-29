White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Posts six strikeouts in loss

Rodon (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in 5.1 innings during a 5-3 loss to the Royals on Opening Day. He struck out six and walked one in the loss.

The Royals scratched out a run in the fourth and then scored a pair in the sixth. Rodon's defense didn't help him out, as the second run in the sixth scored on an error. The White Sox nearly erased a five-run deficit in the ninth to get Rodon off the hook, but they stranded the bases loaded. Rodon has been pretty average over the last three years, but six strikeouts in 5.1 frames is a good sign. The 26-year-old averaged more than a strikeout per inning during his first two MLB seasons (2015 and 2016).