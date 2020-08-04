Rodon was pulled from Monday's start against the Brewers after giving up one run on three hits and zero walks while striking out one in two innings. His fastball velocity was dipping into the 80s in the second inning after sitting in the low-to-mid-90s in his last exhibition game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

He only threw 26 pitches (22 strikes), so if Rodon were fully healthy, he probably would have remained in the game. His velocity in the final inning suggests he is not 100 percent, but there has not been any report from the team regarding an injury.