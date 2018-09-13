White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Quality start in no-decision
Rodon allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five over six innings in Wednesday's win over the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.
Rodon walked five batters for the second start in a row and saw a fair amount of traffic on the bases, but he was able to work around it for a quality start thanks in part to three double plays. The lefty has struggled with command for much of the year with 84:48 K:BB over 110.1 innings, but he still carries an impressive 3.10 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. He'll next take the mound Wednesday against Cleveland.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Walks five in loss•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Kicked around by Red Sox•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Delivers stellar outing in Bronx•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Earns quality start and win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Pockets fourth win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: No-decision despite eight scoreless frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...