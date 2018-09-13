White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Quality start in no-decision

Rodon allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five over six innings in Wednesday's win over the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Rodon walked five batters for the second start in a row and saw a fair amount of traffic on the bases, but he was able to work around it for a quality start thanks in part to three double plays. The lefty has struggled with command for much of the year with 84:48 K:BB over 110.1 innings, but he still carries an impressive 3.10 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. He'll next take the mound Wednesday against Cleveland.