White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Rain moves work inside

Rodon's scheduled start Tuesday was rained out, but he put in his work by throwing to hitters in the batting cages, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Rodon got up and down six times and threw nearly 85 pitches. The left-hander is on schedule to pitch Opening Day, March 28, against the Royals.

