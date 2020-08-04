Rodon (shoulder) will be re-evaluated Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rodon's velocity dropped below 90 mph in the second inning of his start against the Brewers on Monday, but he managed to surrender only one run in two innings. Van Schouwen mentions Ross Detwiler as a potential replacement for Rodon if he ends up hitting the injured list. Rodon's initial diagnosis was left shoulder soreness.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Exits with shoulder soreness•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Pulled after 26 pitches•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surrenders five earned runs•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Penciled in for fifth game•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shakes off three HRs•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Throws 45 pitches•