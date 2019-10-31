White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Reinstated from injured list

Rodon (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Rodon underwent Tommy John surgery in May, and the move has no effect on his recovery timeline, as the southpaw is still expected to be sidelined until late next season and the team just reinstated him to the 40-man roster heading into the offseason. In 27 starts over the past two seasons, Rodon carries a 4.40 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP. The 26-year-old will likely begin the 2020 season on the injured list as he continues to work his way back to the team's pitching staff.

