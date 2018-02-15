White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Resumes throwing

Rodon (shoulder) was able to throw on back-to-back days, marking the first time since he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in September, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.

Rodon continues to make positive stride although it remains likely that the southpaw will miss a little time at the beginning of the season. There should be a more concrete timetable in the near future, but as of late January, pitching coach Don Cooper said that he wasn't anticipating Rodon being ready until a few weeks into the season, at the earliest, according to Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune. More should be known in the coming weeks once he's able to ramp up his activity.