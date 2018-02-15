White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Resumes throwing
Rodon (shoulder) was able to throw on back-to-back days, marking the first time since he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in September, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.
Rodon continues to make positive stride although it remains likely that the southpaw will miss a little time at the beginning of the season. There should be a more concrete timetable in the near future, but as of late January, pitching coach Don Cooper said that he wasn't anticipating Rodon being ready until a few weeks into the season, at the earliest, according to Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune. More should be known in the coming weeks once he's able to ramp up his activity.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Will begin throwing next week•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Not yet throwing•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Settles with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Unlikely to be ready for start of 2018•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Timetable still uncertain•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...