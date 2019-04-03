White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Retires 12 straight in win

Rodon (1-1) allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out nine and walking just one across six innings to earn a victory against the Indians on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old featured his great stuff at Progressive Field on Wednesday, inducing 16 swinging strikes. Rodon allowed an unearned run in the first and then retired 12 straight batters starting in the second. The Indians only snapped that streak because Jose Ramirez reached on another White Sox error. Rodon is 1-1 with a 1.59 ERA, 15 strikeouts and 0.62 WHIP through two starts this season.