Rodon was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against Cleveland due to an upset stomach, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rodon looked quite good in his first outing of the year, striking out nine in five scoreless innings against the Mariners. He'll have to wait at least a few more days to follow that up. The White Sox have yet to announce when he'll next take the mound. Dallas Keuchel starts in his place Monday.