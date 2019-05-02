White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Sent to IL
Rodon was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left elbow inflammation.
This comes a day after Rodon was tagged for three runs on five hits and two walks across just 3.2 innings during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles. The severity of the issue is not yet known, but the southpaw will be forced to miss at least the next 10 days. Lucas Giolito (hamstring) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move, while the White Sox have yet to name Rodon's replacement in the rotation.
