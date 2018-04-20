White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Set for extended spring games
Rodon (shoulder) will begin throwing in extended spring training games Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The oft-injured southpaw underwent arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder back in September, but it seems like he's finally healthy to get into game environments now. Rodon is still on track for a return in late May or early June barring any setbacks.
