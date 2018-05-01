White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Set for more games at extended spring training
General manager Rick Hahn said Rodon (shoulder) will likely make two more starts at extended spring training before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Rodon, who is on the 60-day disabled list while recovering from September shoulder surgery, is still targeting a late-May or early-June return. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge once he's cleared to begin a rehab stint.
