White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Set for rehab start Tuesday
Rodon (shoulder) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Rodon will make his next rehab start on schedule after exiting his last outing for precautionary reasons after taking a comebacker off his forehead. Manager Rick Renteria said Rodon will be reevaluated following Tuesday's outing, but the manager is expected him to require at least a couple more rehab starts before rejoining the big club. He's been sidelined all season after undergoing shoulder surgery back in September.
