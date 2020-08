Rodon (shoulder) is scheduled to throw either three innings or 60 pitches Sunday in a simulated game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Rodon has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with right shoulder soreness and has been ramping up his throwing regimen over the last few weeks. Assuming all goes well in his outing Sunday, Rodon could be close to being activated and rejoining the starting rotation sometime next week.