Rodon (elbow) allowed three home runs and struck out four over 3.2 innings during Thursday's intrasquad game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This was Rodon's second outing since having Tommy John surgery 14 months ago. Despite the home runs -- two by Edwin Encarnacion and one by Tim Anderson -- the left-hander was pleased with his slider. "Slider was sharp, fastball was decent, close to almost all the way," Rodon said. "A couple of missed pitches, things we can get better at, and good thing these don't count." It's unclear where Rodon stands when the season opens. He's almost certain to be part of the rotation at some point during the season, but that may not happen immediately.