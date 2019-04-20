White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Sharp against Tigers
Rodon (3-2) picked up the win in Friday's 7-3 victory over the Tigers, giving up one run on three hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six.
A solo home run by Josh Harrison was the only blemish on Rodon's line for the evening. The southpaw has produced quality starts in three of his last four outings, and he'll take a 2.89 ERA and impressive 35:12 K:BB through 28 innings into his next trip to the mound Wednesday in Baltimore.
