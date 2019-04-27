White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shelled by Detroit
Rodon allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings in Friday's no-decision against the Tigers.
Rodon simply didn't have it Friday night, as he surrendered two runs in the first, followed by one in the second, two in the third and three more in the fifth. The 26-year-old's ERA took a significant hit (2.89 to 4.94), especially this early in the season, but his team managed to get him off the hook for the loss by exploding for 12 runs on the night.
