White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shifts to 60-day injured list
Rodon (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
The transaction makes room on the 40-man roster for Jimmy Cordero, who was claimed off waivers from the Mariners in a corresponding move. It has no effect on Rodon's recovery time, as he isn't expected to return until the middle of next season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Has successful surgery•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Undergoing Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surgery decision coming next week•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Tommy John surgery recommended•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Concern regarding injury•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Sent to IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...