White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Rodon (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The transaction makes room on the 40-man roster for Jimmy Cordero, who was claimed off waivers from the Mariners in a corresponding move. It has no effect on Rodon's recovery time, as he isn't expected to return until the middle of next season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

