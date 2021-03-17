Rodon allowed one hit and struck out four over three scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Padres.

Rodon, who has worked fewer than 70 innings in three of the last four seasons due to injury, is making a bid for a back-end rotation spot. The left-hander has thrown five scoreless innings in Cactus League play without a walk. He made adjustments to his core with the help of pitching coach Ethan Katz and feels it's easier to command his four-seamer with additional spin, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Rodon's main competition for the final rotation slot is Reynaldo Lopez, who followed him Tuesday and allowed two runs, four hits and one walk over three innings.