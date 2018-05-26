White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Should make next rehab start

Rodon (shoulder) is expected to make his next start after he was removed from his previous outing when a comebacker hit him on the forehead, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rodon exhibited no signs of a concussion and was treated merely for a cut on the forehead. He's expected to make at least two more rehabilitation starts and is on path to return to Chicago by the first week of June.

