White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Should make next rehab start
Rodon (shoulder) is expected to make his next start after he was removed from his previous outing when a comebacker hit him on the forehead, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rodon exhibited no signs of a concussion and was treated merely for a cut on the forehead. He's expected to make at least two more rehabilitation starts and is on path to return to Chicago by the first week of June.
