White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shuts out Cardinals for 7.1 innings

Rodon (2-3) tossed 7.1 shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a victory Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Rodon added 12 groundball outs to his nine strikeouts in a dominant outing, as the Cardinals only managed to get one runner to second base in the first seven innings. His changeup was particularly nasty, as Cardinals hitters whiffed at four of the 23 he threw (17.4 percent) and didn't manage a single hit on any of the seven changeups they put in play. Rodon has thrown quality starts in three of his last four outings and will take a 3.56 ERA into the All-Star break.