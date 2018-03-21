White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Side session on tap for Thursday

Rodon (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a side session Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The oft-injured left-hander did some tossing earlier in spring training, but this development is significant because it's the first time he's listed on the official team throwing schedule this spring. It's unclear whether this session will occur on flat ground or on a mound, but things should clear up in the coming days. Rodon seems to be on track for a return in early June.