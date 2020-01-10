White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Signs without arbitrator
Rodon (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $4.45 million deal with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Rodon made just seven starts last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. The procedure will keep him out for a large portion of the upcoming season.
