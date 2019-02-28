White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Slated to debut Saturday
Rodon will start Saturday against the Rockies, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rodon is ready to make his Cactus League debut after coming away from a simulated outing earlier in the week pleased with the results. While nothing has been confirmed at this point, Rodon is the leading candidate to start for the White Sox on Opening Day.
