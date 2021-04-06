Rodon (1-0) picked up the win Monday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out nine over five scoreless innings against the Mariners.

Rodon followed up an encouraging spring, during which he won the No. 5 starter job over Reynaldo Lopez, with a dominant start to the regular season. It was the first win since April 19, 2019 for Rodon, who has battled back from elbow and shoulder surgeries. The left-hander pitched out of a couple of jams, including the fourth inning when he walked the bases loaded then struck out the side. Rodon recorded 19 swings-and-misses and topped out at 98.4 MPH. He's scheduled to make his next start Sunday at home against Kansas City.