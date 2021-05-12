Rodon's next start has been moved from Thursday against the Twins to Saturday against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Lance Lynn will start Thursday in place of Rodon, whom manager Tony La Russa said was battling some hamstring tightness of late, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. The hamstring issue isn't serious enough to send Rodon to the 10-day injured list, so he'll just be getting some extra maintenance between starts. Rodon struck out eight batters over six scoreless innings in his most recent start May 7, which was also against Kansas City.