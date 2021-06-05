Rodon will now start Tuesday's series opener against the Blue Jays, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Rodon had been listed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Tigers, but the White Sox will choose to give him extra rest ahead of his next outing. Dylan Cease will now take the mound in Sunday's series finale.
