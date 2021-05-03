Rodon will open the series against the Royals on Friday, Jared Wyllys of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rodon's turn in the rotation came due Wednesday against the Reds, but the White Sox opted to push him back a couple of days, so that Dallas Keuchel could pitch on normal rest. Rodon has won all four of his starts thus far while sporting a sterling 0.72 ERA and 0.64 WHIP.
