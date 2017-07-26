White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 11 in loss to Cubs
Rodon (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks across four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out 11.
Rodon struggled early in this one, allowing a three-run home run to Wilson Contreras in the first before Ben Zobrist tacked on an RBI double in the second. Though he put men on base with regularity, the lefty also had his strikeout stuff working in this one and tied a career high in punchouts despite leaving after 98 pitches over four frames. Rodon has struggled to the tune of a 6.29 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 24.3 innings since returning from a biceps injury, but his 11.5 K/9 is a silver lining as he looks to return to his best form. He will next take on the Indians on Sunday.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Knocked around by Dodgers•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surrenders six runs at Coors•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 10 in first win•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Burned by walks, errors in season debut•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Reinstated from DL•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...