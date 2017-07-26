White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out 11 in loss to Cubs

Rodon (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks across four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out 11.

Rodon struggled early in this one, allowing a three-run home run to Wilson Contreras in the first before Ben Zobrist tacked on an RBI double in the second. Though he put men on base with regularity, the lefty also had his strikeout stuff working in this one and tied a career high in punchouts despite leaving after 98 pitches over four frames. Rodon has struggled to the tune of a 6.29 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 24.3 innings since returning from a biceps injury, but his 11.5 K/9 is a silver lining as he looks to return to his best form. He will next take on the Indians on Sunday.